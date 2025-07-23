New Analyst Forecast: $CNC Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNC. Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a price target of 30.0 for CNC.

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNC. Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a price target of 30.0 for CNC.

$CNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNC recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $30.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ryan Langston from TD Cowen set a target price of $33.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ryan MacDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $42.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Kevin Fischbeck from B of A Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $51.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $40.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025

$CNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31.

on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/30, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $CNC stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

