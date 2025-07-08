New Analyst Forecast: $CMS Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMS. CMS Energy gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $CMS.
$CMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Byrd from CMS Energy set a target price of $71.0 on 05/22/2025
$CMS Insider Trading Activity
$CMS insiders have traded $CMS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT B MCINTOSH (VP, Controller, CAO) sold 6,700 shares for an estimated $467,392
- BRANDON J. HOFMEISTER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,198 shares for an estimated $309,330.
- LAURA WRIGHT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $174,609.
$CMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 360 institutional investors add shares of $CMS stock to their portfolio, and 297 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,556,267 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,001,214
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,297,928 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,597,372
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,214,985 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,367,523
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,961,105 shares (+38.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,298,596
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,417,315 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,454,529
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 1,337,928 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,491,772
- MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,211,124 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,967,523
