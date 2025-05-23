New Analyst Forecast: $CMS Given $71.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMS. David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 71.0 for CMS.

$CMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $71.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $81.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $83.0 on 04/21/2025

$CMS Insider Trading Activity

$CMS insiders have traded $CMS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G RUSSELL sold 28,750 shares for an estimated $1,893,187

SCOTT B MCINTOSH (VP, Controller, CAO) sold 6,700 shares for an estimated $467,392

BRANDON J. HOFMEISTER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,198 shares for an estimated $443,772 .

. LAURA WRIGHT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $174,609.

$CMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 381 institutional investors add shares of $CMS stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

