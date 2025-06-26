New Analyst Forecast: $CMPS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMPS. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CMPS.
$CMPS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMPS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMPS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMPS forecast page.
$CMPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $CMPS stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 8,859,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,338,593
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,439,181 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,976,057
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,720,000
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,829,232 shares (+182.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,231,603
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC added 1,754,385 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,017,541
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,424,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,073,784
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,325,595 shares (+301.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,791,201
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.