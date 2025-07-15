New Analyst Forecast: $CMPS Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMPS. Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 45.0 for CMPS.
$CMPS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMPS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CMPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $45.0 on 07/15/2025
- Josh Schimmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $6.0 on 06/23/2025
- Josh Schimmer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $12.0 on 05/27/2025
- Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 02/28/2025
- Paul Matteis from Stifel set a target price of $11.0 on 02/27/2025
$CMPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CMPS stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 8,859,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,338,593
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,439,181 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,976,057
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,720,000
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,829,232 shares (+182.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,231,603
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC added 1,754,385 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,017,541
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,424,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,073,784
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,325,595 shares (+301.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,791,201
