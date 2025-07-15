New Analyst Forecast: $CMPS Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMPS. Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 45.0 for CMPS.

$CMPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMPS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CMPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $45.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Josh Schimmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $6.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Josh Schimmer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $12.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Paul Matteis from Stifel set a target price of $11.0 on 02/27/2025

$CMPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CMPS stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

