New Analyst Forecast: $CMMB Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMMB. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CMMB.
$CMMB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMMB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMMB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMMB forecast page.
$CMMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $CMMB stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 314,147 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,420
- YELIN LAPIDOT HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 165,836 shares (-22.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,761
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 22,104 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,093
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 16,358 shares (+113.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,830
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 13,579 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,577
- MORGAN STANLEY added 12,760 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,908
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 11,655 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,703
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.