New Analyst Forecast: $CME Given $299.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CME. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 299.0 for CME.
$CME Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CME recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $299.0 on 07/10/2025
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $300.0 on 06/04/2025
- Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $305.0 on 04/25/2025
- Mike Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $304.0 on 04/24/2025
- Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $273.0 on 04/24/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $211.0 on 04/24/2025
$CME Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
$CME Insider Trading Activity
$CME insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TERRENCE A DUFFY (Chairman and CEO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $7,775,400
- JULIE WINKLER (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,592 shares for an estimated $2,888,378
- HOWARD J SIEGEL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,600,000
- DEREK SAMMANN (Sr MD Gl Hd Commodities Mkts) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,650 shares for an estimated $1,304,847.
- KEN VROMAN (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $1,266,500
- LARRY G GERDES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,060,441.
- HILDA HARRIS PIELL (Sr MD & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,984 shares for an estimated $997,852
- CHARLES P CAREY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $950,356.
- WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,970 shares for an estimated $470,129 and 0 sales.
- DEBORAH J LUCAS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,425
- SUZANNE SPRAGUE (COO & Global Head of Clearing) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,249
- PHYLLIS M LOCKETT sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $294,552
- DENNIS SUSKIND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $271,280
- DANIEL G KAYE sold 500 shares for an estimated $141,209
- JONATHAN L MARCUS (Sr MD General Counsel) sold 390 shares for an estimated $108,225
- MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 300 shares for an estimated $81,951
$CME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 756 institutional investors add shares of $CME stock to their portfolio, and 639 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,987,980 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $792,681,214
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,832,475 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $751,427,292
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 2,176,685 shares (+7676.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $577,452,763
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,089,935 shares (+370.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $554,438,856
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,780,700 shares (+16.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $472,401,903
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,745,458 shares (+64.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $463,052,552
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,486,290 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $394,297,874
