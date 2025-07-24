New Analyst Forecast: $CME Given $298.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CME. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 298.0 for CME.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CME forecast page.

$CME Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CME recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $291.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $298.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $296.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $300.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $305.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $273.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Mike Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $304.0 on 04/24/2025

$CME Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CME Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CME Insider Trading Activity

$CME insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRENCE A DUFFY (Chairman and CEO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $7,775,400

JULIE WINKLER (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,592 shares for an estimated $2,888,378

HOWARD J SIEGEL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,600,000

DEREK SAMMANN (Sr MD Gl Hd Commodities Mkts) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,650 shares for an estimated $1,304,847 .

. KEN VROMAN (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $1,266,500

LARRY G GERDES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,060,441 .

. HILDA HARRIS PIELL (Sr MD & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,984 shares for an estimated $997,852

CHARLES P CAREY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $950,356 .

. DEBORAH J LUCAS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,425

SUZANNE SPRAGUE (COO & Global Head of Clearing) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,249

PHYLLIS M LOCKETT sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $294,552

DENNIS SUSKIND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $271,280

WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 4 purchases buying 541 shares for an estimated $144,330 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL G KAYE sold 500 shares for an estimated $141,209

JONATHAN L MARCUS (Sr MD General Counsel) sold 390 shares for an estimated $108,225

MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 300 shares for an estimated $81,951

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 771 institutional investors add shares of $CME stock to their portfolio, and 643 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.