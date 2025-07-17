New Analyst Forecast: $CMCL Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMCL. Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a price target of 28.0 for CMCL.
$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 52,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $659,709
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 51,923 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $648,518
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 49,906 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $623,325
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 48,003 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,557
- UBS GROUP AG added 29,402 shares (+111.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $367,230
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 28,222 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,492
- BAILARD, INC. added 25,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $312,562
