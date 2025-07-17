New Analyst Forecast: $CLS Given $170.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLS. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 170.0 for CLS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLS forecast page.
$CLS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $170.0 on 07/17/2025
- George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $146.0 on 06/11/2025
- Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 05/22/2025
- Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $120.0 on 04/29/2025
- Paul Treiber from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $120.0 on 04/15/2025
- Matthew Sheerin from Stifel set a target price of $150.0 on 02/19/2025
$CLS Insider Trading Activity
$CLS insiders have traded $CLS stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT MIONIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 568,913 shares for an estimated $71,269,383.
- TODD C COOPER (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 166,028 shares for an estimated $20,839,667.
- JASON PHILLIPS (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,830 shares for an estimated $13,120,248.
- MANDEEP CHAWLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,254 shares for an estimated $12,308,939.
- YANN L ETIENVRE (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,360 shares for an estimated $11,342,072.
- ALOK K. AGRAWAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,223 shares for an estimated $2,928,436.
- LEILA WONG (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,696 shares for an estimated $2,909,795.
- DOUGLAS MICHAEL PARKER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,723 shares for an estimated $332,342
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $CLS stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,202,193 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,364,830
- FMR LLC removed 2,710,185 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,589,679
- FIL LTD removed 2,156,963 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,990,254
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,453,473 shares (+362.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,548,207
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,230,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,936,300
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,128,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,903,984
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,050,016 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,751,760
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.