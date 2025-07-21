Stocks
CLF

New Analyst Forecast: $CLF Given $11.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 08:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLF. Alexander Hacking from Citigroup set a price target of 11.0 for CLF.

$CLF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CLF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Alexander Hacking from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.5 on 07/14/2025
  • Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 06/20/2025
  • Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 05/29/2025
  • Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $3.91 on 05/28/2025
  • Mike Harris from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.25 on 05/12/2025
  • Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 04/23/2025
$CLF Insider Trading Activity

$CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES D GRAHAM (EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec) sold 120,000 shares for an estimated $822,036
  • JANE M. CRONIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $105,606
  • KEITH KOCI (EVP & President, CC Services) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $102,742
  • JOHN T BALDWIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $34,800

$CLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $CLF stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

