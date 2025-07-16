New Analyst Forecast: $CLB Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLB. Stifel gave a rating of 'Hold' for $CLB.
$CLB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $12.0 on 07/16/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 05/13/2025
$CLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CLB stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 709,455 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,634,730
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 412,761 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,187,287
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 400,790 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,007,842
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 305,193 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,574,843
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 196,652 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,947,813
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 180,344 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,703,356
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 174,600 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,617,254
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.