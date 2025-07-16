New Analyst Forecast: $CLB Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLB. Stifel gave a rating of 'Hold' for $CLB.

$CLB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $12.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 05/13/2025

$CLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CLB stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

