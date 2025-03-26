New Analyst Forecast: $CHRW Given $117.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRW. Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a price target of 117.0 for CHRW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHRW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHRW forecast page.

$CHRW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHRW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $117.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $129.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Hicks from Raymond James set a target price of $123.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $130.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $140.0 on 10/04/2024

on 10/04/2024 Benjamin Hartford from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 10/01/2024

$CHRW Insider Trading Activity

$CHRW insiders have traded $CHRW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEN G CAMPBELL (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) sold 25,976 shares for an estimated $2,857,360

MICHAEL JOHN SHORT (President, Global Forwarding) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,617 shares for an estimated $2,359,215 .

. ANGELA K. FREEMAN (CHRO and ESG Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $803,120

MICHAEL D. CASTAGNETTO (Pres, NAST) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,048 shares for an estimated $710,535.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHRW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $CHRW stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.