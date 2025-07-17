New Analyst Forecast: $CHRD Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRD. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CHRD.
$CHRD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHRD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025
$CHRD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $164.0 on 07/17/2025
- Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $143.0 on 07/15/2025
- Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $125.0 on 07/09/2025
- Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $112.0 on 05/23/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $150.0 on 05/13/2025
- Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 04/11/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $139.0 on 03/27/2025
$CHRD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CHRD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
$CHRD Insider Trading Activity
$CHRD insiders have traded $CHRD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANNON BROWNING KINNEY (EVP, CAO, GC & Corp Secretary) sold 3,091 shares for an estimated $290,863
$CHRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $CHRD stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,233,918 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,087,236
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 727,113 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,960,177
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 696,187 shares (+221.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,474,198
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 680,233 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,675,863
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 411,535 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,388,225
- UBS GROUP AG added 379,712 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,801,136
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 374,142 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,173,286
