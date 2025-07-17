New Analyst Forecast: $CHRD Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRD. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CHRD.

$CHRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHRD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

$CHRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $164.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $143.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $125.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $112.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $150.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $139.0 on 03/27/2025

$CHRD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHRD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

$CHRD Insider Trading Activity

$CHRD insiders have traded $CHRD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANNON BROWNING KINNEY (EVP, CAO, GC & Corp Secretary) sold 3,091 shares for an estimated $290,863

$CHRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $CHRD stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.