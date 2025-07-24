New Analyst Forecast: $CHKP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHKP. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CHKP.
$CHKP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHKP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
$CHKP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $242.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $260.0 on 07/24/2025
- Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $230.0 on 07/16/2025
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $245.0 on 07/14/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $240.0 on 06/16/2025
- Todd Weller from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $229.0 on 04/24/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 04/24/2025
$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,929,604 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $439,795,343
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,258,034 shares (+2704.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,731,109
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 971,058 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,323,539
- INVESCO LTD. added 865,608 shares (+737.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,289,375
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 853,387 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,503,965
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 667,848 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,215,916
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 646,504 shares (+5396.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,351,191
