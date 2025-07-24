New Analyst Forecast: $CHKP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHKP. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CHKP.

$CHKP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHKP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $242.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $260.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $230.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $245.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $240.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Todd Weller from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $229.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 04/24/2025

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

