New Analyst Forecast: $CHH Given $149.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHH. Robin Farley from UBS set a price target of 149.0 for CHH.

$CHH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHH recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CHH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $149.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $124.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $128.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Michael Bellisario from Baird set a target price of $145.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $111.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $138.0 on 04/14/2025

$CHH Insider Trading Activity

$CHH insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,500 shares for an estimated $1,825,315 .

. ERVIN R SHAMES sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $259,120

SCOTT E OAKSMITH (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $257,032

$CHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $CHH stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

