New Analyst Forecast: $CGBD Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGBD. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $CGBD.
$CGBD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGBD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGBD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGBD forecast page.
$CGBD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGBD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CGBD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025
- Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/08/2025
- Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 04/24/2025
$CGBD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $CGBD stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 4,858,884 shares (+36290.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,616,743
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 410,472 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $5,615,256
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 175,568 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,840,690
- ETHOS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 171,871 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,780,872
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 130,827 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,116,780
- HERBST GROUP, LLC removed 127,180 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,057,772
- DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP added 122,581 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,676,908
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.