New Analyst Forecast: $CGBD Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGBD. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $CGBD.

$CGBD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGBD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025

$CGBD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGBD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CGBD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 04/24/2025

$CGBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $CGBD stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.