New Analyst Forecast: $CE Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CE. Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a price target of 65.0 for CE.

$CE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CE recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $CE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $66.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $66.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $61.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/14/2025

$CE Insider Trading Activity

$CE insiders have traded $CE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT MCDOUGALD SUTTON purchased 7,450 shares for an estimated $407,118

MARK CHRISTOPHER MURRAY (SVP - Acetyls) has made 2 purchases buying 3,832 shares for an estimated $205,284 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GANESH MOORTHY has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $107,959 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBORAH J. KISSIRE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,280

$CE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $CE stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

