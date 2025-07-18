New Analyst Forecast: $CDNA Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDNA. Connor Chamberlain from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 26.0 for CDNA.

$CDNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CDNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Connor Chamberlain from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $26.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $40.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $25.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 04/17/2025

$CDNA Insider Trading Activity

$CDNA insiders have traded $CDNA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM A HAGSTROM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 49,391 shares for an estimated $909,330 .

. CHRISTINE COURNOYER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,836 shares for an estimated $700,951 .

. PETER MAAG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,281 shares for an estimated $607,046 .

. GEORGE BICKERSTAFF sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $367,102

HANNAH VALANTINE sold 10,570 shares for an estimated $202,565

JEFFREY ADAM NOVACK (Secretary and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,124 shares for an estimated $137,716 .

. ABHISHEK JAIN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 265 shares for an estimated $4,695

$CDNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $CDNA stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

