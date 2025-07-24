New Analyst Forecast: $CCNE Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCNE. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 29.0 for CCNE.
$CCNE Insider Trading Activity
$CCNE insiders have traded $CCNE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN T. GRIFFITH (SEVP/Chief Revenue Officer) sold 737 shares for an estimated $18,646
- LEANNE D KASSAB (SEVP/Chief Experience Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182
- STEVEN R SHAFFNER SHILLING (EVP/Chief Wealth Mngt Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182
- ANGELA D. WILCOXSON (EVP/Chief Commercial Banking) sold 339 shares for an estimated $8,576
$CCNE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $CCNE stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 112,370 shares (+78.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,500,232
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 101,422 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,256,639
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 96,980 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,157,805
- STIEVEN CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. added 79,312 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,764,692
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 55,600 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,237,100
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 48,926 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,088,603
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 48,011 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,068,244
