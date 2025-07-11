New Analyst Forecast: $CCB Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCB. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 115.0 for CCB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCB forecast page.
$CCB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $115.0 on 07/11/2025
- David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $100.0 on 04/30/2025
- Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $100.0 on 03/18/2025
$CCB Insider Trading Activity
$CCB insiders have traded $CCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOEL G EDWARDS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,128 shares for an estimated $276,640
- GREGORY A TISDEL sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $126,511
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CCB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $CCB stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 359,371 shares (+400.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,490,732
- FMR LLC added 275,875 shares (+7591.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,941,858
- AZORA CAPITAL LP added 196,148 shares (+49.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,733,740
- ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC removed 123,938 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,205,234
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 120,667 shares (+125.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,909,503
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 114,974 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,394,799
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 112,594 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,179,623
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.