New Analyst Forecast: $CCB Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCB. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 105.0 for CCB.

$CCB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 04/02/2025

$CCB Insider Trading Activity

$CCB insiders have traded $CCB stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC M SPRINK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 66,897 shares for an estimated $4,130,783 .

. JONATHAN E SAND (EVP, Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $74,150

$CCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $CCB stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

