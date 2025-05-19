New Analyst Forecast: $CCAP Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCAP. Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a price target of 15.0 for CCAP.
$CCAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CCAP stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 3,796,246 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,991,731
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 143,340 shares (+49.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,453,980
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 102,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,973,413
- COOPERMAN LEON G removed 89,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,539,379
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 74,400 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,273,728
- ICON ADVISERS INC/CO added 58,220 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $996,726
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 55,876 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $956,597
