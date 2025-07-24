New Analyst Forecast: $CBFV Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CBFV.
$CBFV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBFV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/24/2025
$CBFV Insider Trading Activity
$CBFV insiders have traded $CBFV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBFV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN SWIATEK has made 1 purchase buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $34,556 and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $146,307.
$CBFV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $CBFV stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M3F, INC. added 65,494 shares (+204.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,863,304
- WALDRON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 60,306 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,715,705
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 44,492 shares (+422.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,265,797
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 26,902 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $765,361
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 19,333 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,023
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 18,860 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $536,567
- SALZHAUER MICHAEL removed 15,000 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $426,750
