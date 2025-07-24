New Analyst Forecast: $CBFV Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CBFV.

$CBFV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBFV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/24/2025

$CBFV Insider Trading Activity

$CBFV insiders have traded $CBFV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBFV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SWIATEK has made 1 purchase buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $34,556 and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $146,307.

$CBFV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $CBFV stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

