New Analyst Forecast: $CAVA Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAVA. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $CAVA.

$CAVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAVA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CAVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAVA forecast page.

$CAVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAVA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CAVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $107.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christopher Carril from Keybanc set a target price of $100.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $125.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $121.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/16/2025

$CAVA Insider Trading Activity

$CAVA insiders have traded $CAVA stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT SCHULMAN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,356 shares for an estimated $5,210,104 .

. THEODOROS XENOHRISTOS (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,846 shares for an estimated $1,291,282 .

. TRICIA K. TOLIVAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,436 shares for an estimated $799,941 .

. JENNIFER SOMERS (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $656,568 .

. KELLY COSTANZA (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,471 shares for an estimated $534,735 .

. KENNETH ROBERT BERTRAM (CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,834 shares for an estimated $363,701 .

. ADAM DAVID PHILLIPS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,354 shares for an estimated $132,042.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CAVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $CAVA stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.