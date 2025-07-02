New Analyst Forecast: $CAVA Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAVA. An analyst from KeyBanc set a price target of 100.0 for CAVA.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CAVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $100.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $105.0 on 04/07/2025

$CAVA Insider Trading Activity

$CAVA insiders have traded $CAVA stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT SCHULMAN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 69,570 shares for an estimated $6,843,788 .

. KELLY COSTANZA (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,082 shares for an estimated $1,409,504 .

. THEODOROS XENOHRISTOS (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,846 shares for an estimated $1,291,282 .

. TRICIA K. TOLIVAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,436 shares for an estimated $799,941 .

. JENNIFER SOMERS (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $656,568 .

. KENNETH ROBERT BERTRAM (CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,834 shares for an estimated $363,701 .

. ADAM DAVID PHILLIPS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,354 shares for an estimated $132,042.

$CAVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $CAVA stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

