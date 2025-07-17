New Analyst Forecast: $CAT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAT. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CAT.

$CAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Melius Research issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAT forecast page.

$CAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAT recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $414.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $483.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $475.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Rob Wertheimer from Melius Research set a target price of $500.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $420.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $414.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $422.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $373.0 on 05/19/2025

$CAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 3 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 03/13, 02/24.

on 04/17 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 03/17 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/04, 03/17 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CAT Insider Trading Activity

$CAT insiders have traded $CAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW R J BONFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,800,899

JASON KAISER (Group President) sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $860,147

DAVID MACLENNAN purchased 375 shares for an estimated $120,262

GERALD JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $68,405 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,272 institutional investors add shares of $CAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.