New Analyst Forecast: $CARS Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CARS. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 14.0 for CARS.

$CARS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CARS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CARS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a target price of $25.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Tom White from DA Davidson set a target price of $14.5 on 02/28/2025

$CARS Insider Trading Activity

$CARS insiders have traded $CARS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS ALEX VETTER (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 27,870 shares for an estimated $299,558 and 0 sales.

$CARS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CARS stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

