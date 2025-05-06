New Analyst Forecast: $CALM Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CALM. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $CALM.

$CALM Insider Trading Activity

$CALM insiders have traded $CALM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CALM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADOLPHUS B BAKER (Board Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,287,616 shares for an estimated $116,658,009 .

. JAMES E POOLE sold 909 shares for an estimated $99,962

CAMILLE S YOUNG sold 909 shares for an estimated $99,962

LETITIA CALLENDER HUGHES sold 809 shares for an estimated $88,965

STEVE W SANDERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $82,477

$CALM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $CALM stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

