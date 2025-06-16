New Analyst Forecast: $CAH Given $181.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAH. Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 181.0 for CAH.
$CAH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $179.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $181.0 on 06/13/2025
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $179.0 on 06/03/2025
- Kristina Ruggeri from Argus Research set a target price of $148.0 on 02/04/2025
$CAH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CAH stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$CAH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of $CAH stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,249,241 shares (+1666.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $309,877,932
- ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,540,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,990,235 shares (-58.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,194,675
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,530,104 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,802,428
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,290,553 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,799,486
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,247,508 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,869,177
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,193,983 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,495,037
