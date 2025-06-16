New Analyst Forecast: $CAH Given $181.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAH. Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 181.0 for CAH.

$CAH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $179.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $181.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $179.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Kristina Ruggeri from Argus Research set a target price of $148.0 on 02/04/2025

$CAH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAH stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$CAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of $CAH stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

