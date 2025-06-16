Stocks
CAH

New Analyst Forecast: $CAH Given $181.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAH. Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 181.0 for CAH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CAH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAH forecast page.

$CAH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $179.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $181.0 on 06/13/2025
  • Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $179.0 on 06/03/2025
  • Kristina Ruggeri from Argus Research set a target price of $148.0 on 02/04/2025

$CAH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAH stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of $CAH stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.