New Analyst Forecast: $BYD Given $86.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BYD. Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a price target of 86.0 for BYD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BYD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BYD forecast page.

$BYD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BYD recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BYD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $86.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 RJ Milligan from Raymond James set a target price of $85.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $79.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Thomas Wendler from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $240.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $76.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $74.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $86.0 on 04/25/2025

$BYD Insider Trading Activity

$BYD insiders have traded $BYD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM R BOYD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $8,148,361 .

. MARIANNE BOYD JOHNSON (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 99,800 shares for an estimated $7,747,982 .

. TED BOGICH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 18,705 shares for an estimated $1,442,716

URI CLINTON (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $327,235

CHRISTINE J. SPADAFOR sold 1,125 shares for an estimated $84,690

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BYD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $BYD stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.