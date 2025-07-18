New Analyst Forecast: $BXC Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BXC. Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson set a price target of 80.0 for BXC.
$BXC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BXC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BXC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 07/18/2025
- Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $110.0 on 05/02/2025
- Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 04/14/2025
$BXC Insider Trading Activity
$BXC insiders have traded $BXC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER K WALL (SVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 3 purchases buying 7,150 shares for an estimated $499,099 and 0 sales.
$BXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $BXC stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 134,347 shares (+182.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,073,338
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 52,972 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,971,840
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 48,228 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,616,135
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 45,995 shares (+60.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,448,705
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 41,737 shares (+265.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,129,440
- UBS GROUP AG removed 39,969 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,996,875
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 39,166 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,936,666
