New Analyst Forecast: $BXC Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BXC. Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson set a price target of 80.0 for BXC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BXC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BXC forecast page.

$BXC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BXC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BXC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $110.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 04/14/2025

$BXC Insider Trading Activity

$BXC insiders have traded $BXC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER K WALL (SVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 3 purchases buying 7,150 shares for an estimated $499,099 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $BXC stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.