New Analyst Forecast: $BX Given $160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BX. Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a price target of 160.0 for BX.

$BX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $160.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $165.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $157.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $153.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Brian McKenna from JMP Securities set a target price of $165.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $175.0 on 04/22/2025

$BX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BX stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/22.

on 04/22. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/14, 02/27, 02/26.

$BX Insider Trading Activity

$BX insiders have traded $BX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G FINLEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,461,640 .

. RUTH PORAT has made 6 purchases buying 671 shares for an estimated $102,267 and 0 sales.

$BX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,042 institutional investors add shares of $BX stock to their portfolio, and 871 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

