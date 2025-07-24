New Analyst Forecast: $BUSE Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BUSE. Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 29.0 for BUSE.

$BUSE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BUSE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BUSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $29.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $26.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $27.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brendan Nosal from Hovde Group set a target price of $25.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $26.0 on 04/23/2025

$BUSE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BUSE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/17.

$BUSE Insider Trading Activity

$BUSE insiders have traded $BUSE stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY J BRADSHAW has made 13 purchases buying 35,633 shares for an estimated $803,618 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KAREN M JENSEN has made 8 purchases buying 24,500 shares for an estimated $538,890 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN V KING purchased 16,427 shares for an estimated $402,928

STEVEN W CAPLE has made 4 purchases buying 5,010 shares for an estimated $110,987 and 0 sales.

$BUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $BUSE stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

