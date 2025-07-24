New Analyst Forecast: $BUSE Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BUSE. Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 29.0 for BUSE.
$BUSE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BUSE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BUSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $29.0 on 07/24/2025
- Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $26.0 on 07/24/2025
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $27.0 on 07/08/2025
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025
- Brendan Nosal from Hovde Group set a target price of $25.0 on 06/30/2025
- Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $26.0 on 04/23/2025
$BUSE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BUSE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/17.
$BUSE Insider Trading Activity
$BUSE insiders have traded $BUSE stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STANLEY J BRADSHAW has made 13 purchases buying 35,633 shares for an estimated $803,618 and 0 sales.
- KAREN M JENSEN has made 8 purchases buying 24,500 shares for an estimated $538,890 and 0 sales.
- STEPHEN V KING purchased 16,427 shares for an estimated $402,928
- STEVEN W CAPLE has made 4 purchases buying 5,010 shares for an estimated $110,987 and 0 sales.
$BUSE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $BUSE stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,363,783 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,057,712
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,613,848 shares (+52.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,859,116
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,596,262 shares (+45.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,479,259
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 919,448 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,860,076
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 796,197 shares (+648.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,197,855
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 711,107 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,359,911
- KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP added 708,361 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,300,597
