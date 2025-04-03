New Analyst Forecast: $BUD Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BUD. An analyst from Argus Research set a price target of 70.0 for BUD.
$BUD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BUD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BUD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $70.0 on 03/27/2025
- Sarah Simon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $63.0 on 01/09/2025
$BUD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $BUD stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 8,670,940 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,153,965
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 4,323,062 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,455,714
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,570,054 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,752,603
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,151,351 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,648,144
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,135,399 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,849,427
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,027,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,451,481
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 965,157 shares (+2286.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,325,410
