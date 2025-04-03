Stocks
BUD

New Analyst Forecast: $BUD Given $70.0 Price Target

April 03, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BUD. An analyst from Argus Research set a price target of 70.0 for BUD.

$BUD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BUD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BUD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $70.0 on 03/27/2025
  • Sarah Simon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $63.0 on 01/09/2025

$BUD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $BUD stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

