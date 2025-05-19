New Analyst Forecast: $BTM Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BTM. Mike Grondahl from Northland Securities set a price target of 5.0 for BTM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTM forecast page.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,322 shares for an estimated $305,373 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 62,000 shares for an estimated $87,679 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,109 shares for an estimated $3,037.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.