New Analyst Forecast: $BRZE Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRZE. Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho set a price target of 40.0 for BRZE.

$BRZE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRZE recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $BRZE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho set a target price of $40.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $35.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Yun Kim from Loop Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Pinjalim Bora from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 06/06/2025

$BRZE Insider Trading Activity

$BRZE insiders have traded $BRZE stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM MAGNUSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,139 shares for an estimated $1,636,994 .

. SUSAN WISEMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 31,507 shares for an estimated $1,215,147 .

. MYLES KLEEGER (Pres & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,703 shares for an estimated $957,153 .

. ISABELLE WINKLES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,070 shares for an estimated $761,597 .

. JONATHAN HYMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,407 shares for an estimated $542,660 .

. INC. BRAZE, (Chief Business Officer) sold 13,460 shares for an estimated $482,944

ASTHA MALIK (Chief Business Officer) sold 13,460 shares for an estimated $482,944

PANKAJ MALIK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,990 shares for an estimated $227,691 .

. PHILLIP M FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $124,140.

$BRZE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $BRZE stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

