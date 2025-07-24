New Analyst Forecast: $BRZE Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRZE. Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho set a price target of 40.0 for BRZE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BRZE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRZE forecast page.
$BRZE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRZE recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $BRZE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho set a target price of $40.0 on 07/24/2025
- Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 06/24/2025
- Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $35.0 on 06/06/2025
- Yun Kim from Loop Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 06/06/2025
- Pinjalim Bora from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 06/06/2025
- Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 06/06/2025
- Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 06/06/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $BRZE Data Alerts
Sign Up
$BRZE Insider Trading Activity
$BRZE insiders have traded $BRZE stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM MAGNUSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,139 shares for an estimated $1,636,994.
- SUSAN WISEMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 31,507 shares for an estimated $1,215,147.
- MYLES KLEEGER (Pres & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,703 shares for an estimated $957,153.
- ISABELLE WINKLES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,070 shares for an estimated $761,597.
- JONATHAN HYMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,407 shares for an estimated $542,660.
- INC. BRAZE, (Chief Business Officer) sold 13,460 shares for an estimated $482,944
- ASTHA MALIK (Chief Business Officer) sold 13,460 shares for an estimated $482,944
- PANKAJ MALIK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,990 shares for an estimated $227,691.
- PHILLIP M FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $124,140.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BRZE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $BRZE stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,630,330 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,902,306
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 1,514,513 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,643,629
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,413,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,988,256
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,117,671 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,325,569
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 882,965 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,857,377
- SHAWSPRING PARTNERS LLC added 872,973 shares (+58.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,496,865
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 596,343 shares (+136.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,516,055
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.