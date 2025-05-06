New Analyst Forecast: $BRSP Given $6.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRSP. Gaurav Mehta from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 6.5 for BRSP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BRSP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRSP forecast page.
$BRSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BRSP stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 993,569 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,603,729
- NORGES BANK removed 916,727 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,170,340
- GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC added 600,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,384,000
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 459,184 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,589,797
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC added 356,322 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,009,656
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 332,225 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,873,749
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 329,840 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,860,297
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.