New Analyst Forecast: $BRSP Given $6.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRSP. Gaurav Mehta from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 6.5 for BRSP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BRSP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRSP forecast page.

$BRSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BRSP stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.