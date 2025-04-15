New Analyst Forecast: $BROS Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BROS. Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 80.0 for BROS.

$BROS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BROS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BROS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $62.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 11/11/2024

$BROS Insider Trading Activity

$BROS insiders have traded $BROS stock on the open market 112 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 112 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BROS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRAVIS BOERSMA (Executive Chairman of Board) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 2,904,521 shares for an estimated $203,331,042 .

. TRUST AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 1,783,130 shares for an estimated $124,804,490 .

. INDIVIDUAL AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 1,121,391 shares for an estimated $78,526,552.

$BROS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $BROS stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

