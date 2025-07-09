New Analyst Forecast: $BRO Given $104.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRO. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 104.0 for BRO.

$BRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $104.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $111.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $127.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $122.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $109.0 on 04/11/2025

$BRO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BRO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05.

on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$BRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $BRO stock to their portfolio, and 375 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

