New Analyst Forecast: $BRO Given $104.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRO. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 104.0 for BRO.
$BRO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $104.0 on 07/09/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $111.0 on 07/07/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $127.0 on 06/12/2025
- Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $122.0 on 06/12/2025
- Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 05/13/2025
- Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 04/30/2025
- Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $109.0 on 04/11/2025
$BRO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BRO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$BRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $BRO stock to their portfolio, and 375 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 7,227,805 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $899,138,942
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 4,069,273 shares (+97.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $506,217,561
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,704,535 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,044,154
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,693,872 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,717,676
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,174,686 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,130,938
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,098,089 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,602,271
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB added 832,100 shares (+172.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,513,240
