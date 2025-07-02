New Analyst Forecast: $BPOP Given 'Outperform' Rating

Stocks
We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BPOP. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BPOP.

$BPOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPOP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025
  • Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

$BPOP Insider Trading Activity

$BPOP insiders have traded $BPOP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ELI SEPULVEDA (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,050,676
  • EDUARDO J. NEGRON (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,198
  • LUIS E. CESTERO (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,969
  • GILBERTO MONZON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 9,600 shares for an estimated $984,682
  • CAMILLE BURCKHART (Executive Vice President) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $728,980
  • ADORNO DENISSA RODRIGUEZ (Senior VP & Comptroller) sold 500 shares for an estimated $52,213

$BPOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $BPOP stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

