New Analyst Forecast: $BP Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BP. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 34.0 for BP.

$BP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $34.0 on 07/11/2025

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 06/26/2025

Giacomo Romeo from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 05/19/2025

Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $32.0 on 05/13/2025

Jason Gabelman from TD Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 03/19/2025

Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $37.0 on 01/17/2025

$BP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/21, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

$BP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 481 institutional investors add shares of $BP stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

