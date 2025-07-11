New Analyst Forecast: $BP Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BP. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 34.0 for BP.
$BP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $34.0 on 07/11/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 06/26/2025
- Giacomo Romeo from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 05/19/2025
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $32.0 on 05/13/2025
- Jason Gabelman from TD Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 03/19/2025
- Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $37.0 on 01/17/2025
$BP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/21, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
$BP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 481 institutional investors add shares of $BP stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 37,651,668 shares (+161.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,272,249,861
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,226,101 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,539,952
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 6,326,823 shares (+500.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,783,349
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 5,787,095 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,545,940
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 4,809,788 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,522,736
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,806,123 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,608,896
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,500,000 shares (+350.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,265,000
