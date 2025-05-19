Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $BP Given $29.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BP. Giacomo Romeo from Jefferies set a price target of 29.0 for BP.

$BP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Giacomo Romeo from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $50.0 on 01/14/2025

$BP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 500 institutional investors add shares of $BP stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 37,651,668 shares (+161.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,272,249,861
  • NORGES BANK added 11,830,464 shares (+121.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,708,515
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,226,101 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,539,952
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 6,326,823 shares (+500.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,783,349
  • NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 5,787,095 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,545,940
  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 4,809,788 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,522,736
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,806,123 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,608,896

