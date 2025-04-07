New Analyst Forecast: $BNTX Given $145.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNTX. An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 145.0 for BNTX.
$BNTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNTX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025
- Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $125.0 on 11/19/2024
- Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners set a target price of $121.0 on 11/13/2024
- Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $137.0 on 11/08/2024
- Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $126.0 on 11/04/2024
$BNTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $BNTX stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,401,547 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,706,280
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 894,556 shares (+1932.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,934,656
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 620,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,702,100
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 614,297 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,999,143
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 433,388 shares (+632.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,384,562
- UBS GROUP AG added 406,072 shares (+330.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,271,904
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 394,434 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,945,754
