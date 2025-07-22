New Analyst Forecast: $BNS Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNS. Matthew Lee from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 85.0 for BNS.

$BNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Lee from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $85.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Mario Mendonca from TD Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Jill Shea from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Paul Holden from CIBC set a target price of $77.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 John Aiken from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital set a target price of $81.0 on 02/26/2025

$BNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $BNS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

