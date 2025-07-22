New Analyst Forecast: $BNS Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNS. Matthew Lee from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 85.0 for BNS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BNS forecast page.
$BNS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Lee from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $85.0 on 07/22/2025
- Mario Mendonca from TD Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 05/28/2025
- Jill Shea from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 05/28/2025
- Paul Holden from CIBC set a target price of $77.0 on 05/20/2025
- John Aiken from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 04/21/2025
- Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital set a target price of $81.0 on 02/26/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $BNS Data Alerts
Sign Up
$BNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $BNS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 7,867,596 shares (+357.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $373,160,078
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,315,915 shares (+255.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,993,848
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 4,894,754 shares (+141.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,158,182
- MURCHINSON LTD. added 4,300,083 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,952,936
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 4,180,414 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,277,036
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 3,592,367 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,385,966
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 3,535,292 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,678,899
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.