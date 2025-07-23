New Analyst Forecast: $BLNK Given $1.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLNK. Christine Cho from Barclays set a price target of 1.0 for BLNK.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLNK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLNK forecast page.
$BLNK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLNK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BLNK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $1.0 on 07/23/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $1.0 on 05/27/2025
- Sameer Joshi from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025
- William Grippin from UBS set a target price of $0.8 on 04/17/2025
- Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $3.0 on 03/14/2025
- Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $BLNK Data Alerts
Sign Up
$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 873,989 shares (+8386.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $802,059
- MAN GROUP PLC added 811,337 shares (+180.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $744,563
- SWEDBANK AB removed 391,978 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $368,420
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 372,725 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,049
- LARSON FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 353,005 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $323,952
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 334,806 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $307,251
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 318,733 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,501
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.