New Analyst Forecast: $BLNK Given $1.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLNK. Christine Cho from Barclays set a price target of 1.0 for BLNK.

$BLNK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLNK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BLNK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $1.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $1.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sameer Joshi from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 William Grippin from UBS set a target price of $0.8 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $3.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

