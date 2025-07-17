New Analyst Forecast: $BLMN Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLMN. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $BLMN.

$BLMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLMN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/27/2025

$BLMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLMN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BLMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $10.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $8.5 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $10.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 02/27/2025

$BLMN Insider Trading Activity

$BLMN insiders have traded $BLMN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE SPANOS (CEO) purchased 118,000 shares for an estimated $1,018,340

ROHIT LAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $96,199

PATRICK M HAFNER (EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse) sold 9,555 shares for an estimated $79,497

JULIE T. KUNKEL purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,910

$BLMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $BLMN stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

