New Analyst Forecast: $BLMN Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLMN. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $BLMN.
$BLMN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLMN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/21/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/27/2025
$BLMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLMN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BLMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025
- John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 07/14/2025
- John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $10.0 on 06/25/2025
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $8.5 on 05/05/2025
- Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 04/21/2025
- Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $10.0 on 02/27/2025
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 02/27/2025
$BLMN Insider Trading Activity
$BLMN insiders have traded $BLMN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIKE SPANOS (CEO) purchased 118,000 shares for an estimated $1,018,340
- ROHIT LAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $96,199
- PATRICK M HAFNER (EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse) sold 9,555 shares for an estimated $79,497
- JULIE T. KUNKEL purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,910
$BLMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $BLMN stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 2,401,629 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,219,679
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,104,374 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,088,361
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,994,182 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,298,284
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,649,084 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,823,932
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,268,988 shares (+123.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,098,643
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 1,254,428 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,994,248
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,202,636 shares (+144.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,622,900
