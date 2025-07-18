New Analyst Forecast: $BLDR Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLDR. Zelman & Assoc gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $BLDR.
$BLDR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLDR in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Zelman & Assoc issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/18/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/10/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
$BLDR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLDR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BLDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $148.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $145.0 on 06/20/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $132.0 on 05/15/2025
- W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $118.0 on 05/05/2025
- Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital set a target price of $135.0 on 05/05/2025
- John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $163.0 on 05/02/2025
- Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $140.0 on 05/02/2025
$BLDR Insider Trading Activity
$BLDR insiders have traded $BLDR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL S LEVY has made 2 purchases buying 500,000 shares for an estimated $55,483,769 and 0 sales.
- DAVID E RUSH sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $2,534,760
- DIRKSON R CHARLES purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $548,350
$BLDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of $BLDR stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,456,144 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,930,631
- BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC added 1,241,578 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,122,755
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,051,544 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,379,907
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. removed 991,164 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $115,658,927
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 960,603 shares (+42.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,017,738
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 644,867 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,569,682
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 545,084 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,102,794
