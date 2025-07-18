New Analyst Forecast: $BLDR Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLDR. Zelman & Assoc gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $BLDR.

$BLDR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLDR in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Zelman & Assoc issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/18/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/10/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

$BLDR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLDR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BLDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $148.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $145.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $132.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $118.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital set a target price of $135.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $163.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $140.0 on 05/02/2025

$BLDR Insider Trading Activity

$BLDR insiders have traded $BLDR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL S LEVY has made 2 purchases buying 500,000 shares for an estimated $55,483,769 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID E RUSH sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $2,534,760

DIRKSON R CHARLES purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $548,350

$BLDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of $BLDR stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

