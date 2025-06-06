New Analyst Forecast: $BL Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BL. Matthew VanVliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 58.0 for BL.

$BL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew VanVliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $58.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

$BL Insider Trading Activity

$BL insiders have traded $BL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK WOODHAMS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,352 shares for an estimated $2,122,723 .

. MICHELLE D STALICK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,195 shares for an estimated $65,820.

$BL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $BL stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

