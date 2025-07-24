New Analyst Forecast: $BKU Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKU. Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a price target of 43.0 for BKU.
$BKU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKU recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $43.0 on 07/24/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 07/24/2025
- Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/02/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $39.0 on 05/21/2025
- Ryan Nash from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 04/30/2025
- Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $38.0 on 04/30/2025
- Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 04/29/2025
$BKU Insider Trading Activity
$BKU insiders have traded $BKU stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LESLIE LUNAK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $839,076.
- KEVIN A. MALCOLM sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $113,772
- SANJIV SOBTI has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $96,970 and 0 sales.
- JOHN N. DIGIACOMO sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $34,430
$BKU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $BKU stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,035,002 shares (+893.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,645,468
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 968,996 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,372,222
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP removed 799,030 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,518,593
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 771,673 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,576,418
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 768,990 shares (-63.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,484,015
- STATE STREET CORP removed 599,651 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,651,980
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 493,194 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,985,601
