New Analyst Forecast: $BKU Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKU. Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a price target of 43.0 for BKU.

$BKU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKU recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $43.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $39.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Ryan Nash from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $38.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 04/29/2025

$BKU Insider Trading Activity

$BKU insiders have traded $BKU stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE LUNAK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $839,076 .

. KEVIN A. MALCOLM sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $113,772

SANJIV SOBTI has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $96,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN N. DIGIACOMO sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $34,430

$BKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $BKU stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

